Dwayne Johnson is world's highest-paid actor again

LOS ANGELES • Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.

Johnson, also known by his ring name "The Rock", earned US$87.5 million (S$120.2 million) from June 1 last year to June 1 this year, Forbes said, including US$23.5 million from Netflix to star in upcoming thriller movie Red Notice.

He also benefited from his Project Rock fitness wear line for Under Armour.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in Red Notice, came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars.

He earned US$20 million for that film, plus another US$20 million for Netflix movie 6 Underground (2019), the magazine said, part of his US$71.5 million total for the one-year period.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy Spenser Confidential (2020), came in third with US$58 million.

Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with US$55 million and Vin Diesel with US$54 million.

Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star in the top 10, landed in sixth place with earnings of US$48.5 million. Most of his income came from product endorsements, Forbes said.

Rounding out the list were Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan.

The figures are pre-tax and do not include deductions for fees given to agents, managers and lawyers, Forbes said.

The magazine has a separate list of highest-paid actresses.

REUTERS