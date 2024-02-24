Woman reunited with viral RM50 note given to her by late father

A RM50 (S$14) note, which went viral in a photo posted on social media, has been reunited with its owner nearly four years after she used it.

Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian reported that cashier Nur Hidayah Mohamad, 25, received the note from Mr Azfarul Zainol on Feb 23.

The note carries a significance for Ms Hidayah as it was the last time she had received money from her father, who died in 2020 after kidney problems.

On it, she had scrawled a message in Malay that read “Dad’s last money given to me, 11/5/20”, along with “Al-Fatihah”, a Quranic chapter commonly recited for those who have passed.

But several months after her dad’s passing, Ms Hidayah found herself in the situation where she had to use the note as it was the only cash she had in her wallet.

“I had to use it, and at that time, in my heart, I thought, God willing, I can get it back later,” she told Sinar Harian.

The note had gone to Mr Azfarul from the money he withdrew from an ATM in Kuantan on Feb 19.

He was touched by the message on the note and posted a photo of it the next day on his Facebook account, where he goes by the username Tuah Lim, looking for its owner.

His post was shared over 12,000 times, and received nearly 9,000 likes. It was ultimately how Ms Hidayah found the note.