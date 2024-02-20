‘Dad’s last money to me’: Malaysian man seeks former owner of RM50 note withdrawn from ATM

The value of the Malaysian ringgit may be depreciating but some cash notes may still be worth more to the beholder than its face value as legal tender.

A RM50 (S$14) note that landed in the hands of a Malaysian man via an ATM in Kuantan, Pahang, on Feb 19 may be one such case.

What distinguished the banknote from others was a message scribbled on it in Malay reading, “Dad’s last money given to me, 11/5/20”, with a reference to a Quranic chapter which is often recited for those who have passed, implying the father had died.

Mr Azfarul Zainol Akmar, the man who withdrew the note from a petrol kiosk ATM, noticed the personal memo only when he returned home.

“I immediately felt moved and sad when I think about the owner of the note maybe having to use this even though it held meaning and sentimental value, the final memories together with his father,” he told Malaysian daily Sinar Harian.

Mr Azfarul shared an image of the banknote on Facebook, where he goes by his username Tuah Lim, on Feb 20, with the hope of reuniting the note with its previous owner.

His online post has been shared more than 8,700 times, with some social media users commenting that they should make the post viral so the person who wrote the note could come across it.

One commenter on his post, Norhayati Khuzaimah, said: “You can see the note is in good condition... surely the previous owner kept it carefully until he had no choice but to use it.”

Some users also offered to reimburse Mr Azfarul so he can give the previous owner the note, if he is found, for free.

Until that day arrives, the RM50 banknote will remain safe in Mr Azfarul’s possession.

“I will not use this until I meet the owner,” he said. “That is my promise.”