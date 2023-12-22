Vietnam Airlines warns clients of online fraud

HANOI – Vietnam’s national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has warned passengers of online fraud, where scammers pretend to be partners of Vietnam Airlines and deceive customers by offering gifts or commissions in exchange for tasks.

These scammers take advantage of customers’ trust in Vietnam Airlines and create groups on platforms like Zalo, Viber and Facebook.

They then engage with customers, pretending to be Vietnam Airlines’ partners, and encourage them to increase interactions on the platforms, the airline said.

They may even ask for personal information, bank account details and one-time password (OTP) codes under the guise of completing tasks and receiving rewards, it added.

The airline said it does not organise or coordinate programmes that involve paying commissions to individuals to increase the airline’s interaction.

To protect passengers from such fraudulent activities, Vietnam Airlines advises them to do thorough research into contests and events before participating.

Additionally, customers should never provide personal information, bank account details or OTP codes to others, it said.

The airline added that passengers should only participate in contests and programmes that are officially organised and announced on Vietnam Airlines’ official website https://www.vietnamairlines.com and social media accounts with verified ticks, such as Vietnam Airlines’ Facebook and TikTok accounts. VIET NAM NEWS / ASIA NEWS NETWORK