10 people lose over $6,000 after buying travel packages online in suspected scam

SINGAPORE - At least 10 people have been allegedly duped into paying more than $6,000 in total to an online travel agency for what appears to be sham travel packages.

One of the alleged victims, who wanted to be known only as Ms Cheng, told The Straits Times that she saw an advertisement by “FL Holidays” on Facebook in March this year, promoting travel packages to Kundasang in Sabah.

The 52-year-old, who works in sales, messaged the company directly. Soon after, a sales consultant who gave his name as “Alvin” contacted her on WhatsApp and sent information about the travel package, complete with itinerary, flight and accommodation details.

The Malaysian, who has been working in Singapore for around three decades, thought it was a good deal. “A typical flight to Penang costs around $100. But these air tickets to Sabah were cheaper.”

As this was the first time she had booked a holiday through a Facebook ad, she kept her guard up and asked Alvin if this was a scam.

“Alvin sent us his company’s address in Sabah. When we asked why there was no Singapore address, he reassured us that his company was doing business in many places, and would not ‘run away’.”

He sent her a list of people who had apparently joined the tour, and urged Ms Cheng to pay soon so that the company could buy flight tickets. Eventually, she paid $678 for a three-night travel package for two people.

Alvin promised to send the tickets through e-mail, but they never arrived. When questioned, he said the company did not buy the tickets and promised full compensation within the next 35 days.

But Ms Cheng said she has not received a cent, and is now unable to contact him.

At least nine others have also claimed to be victims, said Ms Cheng. They have started a group chat to discuss their next steps.

Mr Ng, 28, who declined to reveal his full name, told ST that he had responded to the same Facebook ad in April. He thought it was legitimate after seeing that the ad had attracted a few hundred comments.

Alvin also gave him detailed information about the travel package. “It all looked so real,” said Mr Ng.

The Malaysian, who is working in the food and beverage industry here, said it was his first time booking a trip online. “I’ve bought concert tickets online before, and it went smoothly... I thought I was far from being scammed.”

Within three days, Alvin pressed him to pay $478 for a two-night trip for two people, saying slots for the package were running out.