US opposes any effort to change Taiwan status quo: Blinken

The US' policy on Taiwan has not changed, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
8 min ago

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - The United States opposes any unilateral efforts to change the Taiwan status quo, especially by force, and its policy on Taiwan has not changed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told South-east Asian counterparts on Thursday (Aug 4).

Cross-straits stability was in the interests of the whole region, he told a meeting in Cambodia, adding also that Washington was eager to hear ideas from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on how it could cooperate with the Quad.

