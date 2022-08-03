US' one-China policy has not changed: Pelosi, White House

WASHINGTON - More than two dozen Republican senators issued a statement in a show of bipartisan support for United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit shortly after she touched down in Taipei on Tuesday night (Aug 2).

"For decades, members of the US Congress, including previous Speakers of the House, have travelled to Taiwan. This travel is consistent with the US' 'one China' policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act," said the statement signed by 26 Republican senators, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.

Mrs Pelosi said in a statement that her visit was one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan, and "in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy".

"The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," she said, adding that her visit "honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy".

The US had sought to downplay the significance of Mrs Pelosi's visit, insisting ahead of her trip that it did not change America's policy towards Taiwan and that there was no need for escalation from Beijing.

On Monday, the White House said that Mrs Pelosi has the right as Speaker to visit Taiwan and would make her own decisions, as the US Congress is an independent branch of government.

It stressed that nothing had changed about America's "one China" policy, and that Washington does not support Taiwan independence.

"Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policy into some sort of crisis or conflict, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing.

"Meanwhile, our actions are not threatening and they break no new ground. Nothing about this potential visit - potential visit which, oh, by the way, has precedent - would change the status quo," said Mr Kirby, referring to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's visit to Taiwan in 1997.

He said that China could potentially engage in "military provocations" such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, and operations that break historical norms such as large-scale air entry into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone.

China, which had warned Mrs Pelosi against making the trip, sent fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait earlier on Tuesday, its state media reported.

Washington had earlier declined to confirm whether the trip was happening, due to security reasons.