Ultra-luxury houses popping up in Bangkok to meet foreign investors’ demands

BANGKOK - Will you pay 515 million baht (S$19.65 million) for a house alongside the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Khlong San area?

For most Thais, an ultra-luxury residence like this can only be a distant dream, but a developer believes at least 11 wealthy Thais or foreign investors will go for it.

Altitude Development’s ultra-luxury housing project in Phra Nakhon district’s Khlong San area comprises just 11 detached houses, each going for 515 million baht. The value of the 0.8ha project stands at 2.74 trillion baht.

This project is one of several luxury housing estates that have recently popped up in the capital to meet the demands of foreign investors.

However, many wonder whether foreigners can actually purchase a house with land in Thailand.

The Interior Ministry’s move to amend its regulations on foreigners purchasing land created a public uproar in 2022.

Four groups of foreigners are allowed to buy no more than 0.16ha of land in Thailand since 2002.

However, the land can only be bought for residential purposes and the foreign purchaser must invest at least 40 million baht in the country for at least five years to be eligible.

The four groups allowed to purchase land are the very wealthy, retirees, those seeking to work from home in Thailand and specialists.

In 2022, the ministry wanted to amend the regulation and shorten the period of investment from five to three years. However, the idea was dropped after there was a hue and cry in social media.

Another developer that wants to cash in on foreign investment in Bangkok is Property Perfect.

Mr Wongsakorn Prasitvipat, Property Perfect’s managing director, said his company expects the demand for luxury houses in Bangkok to rise as Thailand is a business hub for many foreign companies.

He said many wealthy businessmen want a large house near Suvarnabhumi International Airport, adding that foreigners have snapped up 40 per cent of luxury houses built by his company.