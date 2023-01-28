Thailand faces tougher competition for high-tech foreign investments as election jitters mount

BALI – In the run-up to Thailand’s elections in May, the new head of the country’s board of investment vows to stay the course on policies geared at attracting high-tech industries.

Thailand is offering tax holidays of as long as 13 years for investments in biotechnology and electric vehicles in its bid to woo higher paying jobs and innovation, Mr Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the board of investment of Thailand, told The Straits Times in an interview last week.

He noted investment policy and the country’s “investor-friendly” attitudes to business hardly wavered during his nearly 30 years at the BOI, during which there were no fewer than two military coups, months of mass protests and a new king.

“When we have an election or a new government, the investment policy of Thailand is still consistent. It still welcomes investors,” said Mr Therdsteerasukdi, who took over as head of the agency in October.

“I believe that every government, every party will continue to promote foreign investment in Thailand.”

Investment Exodus



At stake is the chance to tap into the investment exodus from China, where three years of escalating Covid-19 lockdowns – only recently reversed – have spooked investors.

In October, for instance, China shut down Foxconn’s Apple iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, the company’s biggest such facility, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

By the time work resumed there in December, the Taiwanese electronics assembler said it would spend US$500 million (S$657 million) to expand its only iPhone factory in Chennai, which it had opened three months previously.

India’s improving transport infrastructure and political stability owing to the dominance of the ruling Bharataya Janata Party will make it more attractive to investors, vis a vis South-east Asia, the Economist Intelligence Unit said in a report in January.

For Thailand, foreign direct investment inflows have yet to recover to their heady levels before the military seized power in 2014 to install Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha, the country’s Prime Minister.

FDI during the first nine months of 2022 tallied nearly US$50 billion, putting it on track to match the US$64.5 billion that flowed into Thai banks from overseas investors in 2021. Even so, that’s a far cry from the US$92 billion foreign investors poured into the country in 2013.

Any political instability surrounding its elections in May will add to Thailand’s headaches, ANZ economist, Mr Khoon Goh, told ST.

“It will have an impact on companies planning on undertaking major long-term investment – especially when it comes to considering relocation from China,” Mr Khoon said, if there is any election-related turmoil.

“Other countries in the region have been actively courting FDI, particularly India.”