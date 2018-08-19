A BN party uses its own logo in a by-election, while Pakatan Harapan for first time uses joint flag

BALAKONG (Selangor) - Campaigning in a Selangor by-election has started, with a small but significant change that reflects the dramatic flip in Malaysia's political landscape.

The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), a member of the once-mighty Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, is for the first time using its own flag in an electoral battle.

The MCA logo is a 14-pointed yellow star, similar to the star on the Malaysian flag, on a dark blue background.

The MCA for this by-election dropped the use of BN's well-known flag of two white weighing scales on a dark blue background, after BN lost badly in the May general election.

And pointing to the rise of a new political power, the four-party ruling alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) will for the first time use its joint logo in an election.

The PH logo is a white arrowhead on a red background.

The PH parties, which were formerly in the opposition, had used the logo of Parti Keadilan Rakyat in the May polls.

In earlier polls, only BN has a joint logo, with the opposition parties using their own party logos in electoral battles.

The by-election for the Balakong state ward is being held following the recent death in a vehicle accident of the PH state assemblyman.

The MCA is fielding businessman Tan Chee Teong as its candidate in the PH stronghold. PH is represented by a candidate from the Democratic Action Party, Ms Wong Siew Ki , a councillor with a Selangor municipal council.

In a separate by-election in Selangor for the state seat of Seri Setia, PH is facing off with opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia. The seat is also a PH stronghold.

Polling for both by-elections is on Sept 8.

The first by-election in Malaysia since the May general election was held on Aug 4, for the Selangor state seat of Sungai Kandis. PH retained that seat despite a strong challenge from Umno.