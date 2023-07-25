True Crimes of Asia: 25 years after bloody witch hunts in East Java, cases remain unresolved

BANYUWANGI, East Java/JAKARTA – Under the cloak of darkness, masked assailants set upon their targets, beheading or disembowelling them, before disappearing as swiftly and silently as they had come.

Called “ninjas”, the assailants were behind some of the killings of people accused of being sorcerers in the eastern part of Indonesia’s Java island in 1998 and 1999.

In a country where sorcery has long been part of life in rural areas, sorcerers are blamed for almost all problems, from harvest failure to incurable illnesses.

Still, the horrific murders were unusual and sparked hysteria and revenge attacks across East Java’s Banyuwangi regency – known as the centre of sorcery – and other parts of the island.

Quran teacher Ahmad Sugiono, who lives in Banyuwangi, said eyewitness accounts had it that the ninjas were highly skilful.

“They suddenly appeared, then suddenly disappeared,” he told The Straits Times in the fourth episode of the True Crimes Of Asia podcast series. “Even when people knew they were coming and ambushed them, they could disappear. They left no trace.”

In Banyuwangi alone, 194 people died in the bloodletting, according to the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM). The toll reached 108 in Jember and seven in Malang.

The violence came at a time when Indonesia was facing an economic crisis that triggered the May 1998 riots which led to the downfall of dictator Suharto.

After the killings in East Java, there was public discussion about the need to regulate the widespread practice of sorcery in Indonesia. After 24 years, the country finally took the step in 2022 to regulate sorcery.

Dead cattle sparked witch hunts

In early 1998, cattle were dying mysteriously in the village of Kaligondo in Banyuwangi and villagers blamed this on black magic.

Their suspicion fell on sorcerer Soemarno Adi, who once showed off his supernatural power by switching off the electricity supply at a night market.

The villagers demanded he give up his black magic, but he refused. The 35-year-old was assaulted with sticks, swords and sharpened bamboo, and eventually stoned to death on Feb 4, 1998.

His killing was the first of 309 reported lynchings across East Java, where villagers formed vigilante groups to hunt down, torture and kill anyone suspected of sorcery.

They killed dozens of people – a few victims were burned alive, while others were beaten, disembowelled or beheaded, with their severed heads paraded on stakes.

“The suspected sorcerers were often found dead with gaping wounds caused by sharp objects. Some were burned along with their houses. Others were strangled,” senior journalist Abdul Manan, who co-wrote a book titled The Commotion Of Banyuwangi Sorcerers’ Murders, told ST.

Sometimes there were masked persons dressed in black among the vigilante groups. They worked silently and efficiently, marking out the houses of intended victims and cutting off electricity to the entire neighbourhood before executing their targets.

Rumours had it that the so-called ninjas could jump from the roof of a house to another and disappear as quickly as they had come.