BAYAN LEPAS, Penang - Just 300m apart along an otherwise peaceful coastal road in the south of Penang sit the separate nerve centres for two opposing groups of fishermen – those for and those against plans to build a whopping 1,800ha of artificial islands right at their doorstep.

A few food stalls are usually the only signs of life on this road on normal days when the fishermen go out to sea, as they have done across the island in north-western Malaysia for hundreds of years.