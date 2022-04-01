Travelling between S'pore and Malaysia? Here's all you need to know about the border reopening

Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since the reopening on Friday (April 1). ST looks at the situation on both sides of the border.
Traffic slows down at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints after midnight rush
Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since these reopened close to midnight on Friday (April 1).
Travellers were also able to take a new shuttle bus service between the checkpoints in Woodlands and Johor Baru run by Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link.
The first bus left at 6am from Malaysia and 6.30am from Woodlands. The last bus from Johor Baru is at 10pm and the last bus from Woodlands will leave at 10.30pm.
Singaporeans, Malaysians rejoice as land borders finally fully reopen
Minutes before the land borders were set to reopen at 11.59pm on Thursday (March 31), the waiting crowd began to move. At midnight, they streamed by foot, car and motorbike across the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas, many heading towards home or meeting family members who were waiting on the other side to pick them up.
Cars tooted their horns as they drove into the complex, while people on foot clapped and cheered before the jubilant mood quickly settled into one of business as usual of clearing immigration checks.
The border had been closed since March 17, 2020. By 10.50pm, more than 200 people, mainly Malaysian, were waiting patiently at Woodlands. At Tuas, some 500 motorbike riders waited eagerly as time went by, some revving their machines in anticipation.
Over 11,000 people cross Causeway, Second Link in 7 hours after borders reopen
More than 11,000 travellers have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia as at 7am on Friday (April 1) since the borders reopened at midnight.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday that queues at the various checkpoints were already observed at 11pm on Thursday. These queues comprised travellers on foot at Woodlands Checkpoint, and cars and motorcycles at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.
ICA added that it started to organise travellers on foot based on their immigration status even before borders reopened. This allowed them to clear immigration when they entered the checkpoint's bus hall. These travellers could also use the additional automated lanes.
'Very surreal experience': What it was like driving across the Causeway after 2 years
Download MySejahtera app. Check.
Fill up pre-departure form on app. Check.
Upload Covid-19 vaccination certificate for digital verification. Check.
These were the preparations I had to make before embarking on my first trip to Johor Baru on Friday (April 1).
No motorbike jam from Malaysia to Singapore on first morning of border reopening
The pre-pandemic sight of Malaysian workers rushing to cross the Malaysia-Singapore land borders was absent on Friday morning (April 1), the first day when border travel between both countries resumed after more than two years of closure.
Motorbike lanes at the Malaysian side of the border remained largely empty from 5am to 7am. Thousands of workers usually queue up early in the morning to make the trip across the Causeway to work in Singapore.
Shuttle buses ferrying passengers between the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor and the Singapore checkpoint also ran with a small number of passengers.
Johor businesses, workers set for revival as Singapore-Malaysia border reopens
Businesses and workers in Johor are all geared up for an economic revival from the reopening of land crossings between Malaysia and Singapore on Friday (April 1), after two years of border closures dimmed prospects in the southern state.
Johor was one of Malaysia's worst-affected states when borders shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, depriving it of consumer spending from Singaporean holidaymakers as well as local workers earning in the Republic.
With the return of day trippers and the daily commute across the Causeway - once one of the world's busiest border crossings - local traders hope for some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy.
More automated lanes, vehicle counters at checkpoints ahead of border reopening: ICA
The number of automated lanes in the bus halls at Woodlands Checkpoint has been increased ahead of Singapore reopening its land border with Malaysia on Friday (April 1), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
To beef up capacity, ICA has also configured bus and car counters at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to automate immigration clearance for lone drivers, it said in a statement on Thursday evening (March 31).
ICA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have also been maintaining, enhancing and testing their systems, it said, adding that contingency plans have been put in place to cope with unforeseen circumstances.
askST: What you need to know if you are driving from Singapore to Malaysia
From Friday (April 1), the land borders will open for fully vaccinated persons in Singapore to freely drive to Malaysia and back.
It has been two years since people here have been able to do so.
Here is a checklist of requirements - including the vehicle documents you will need - if you are driving or riding a private vehicle across the border.
Malaysia waives toll charge, on top of road charge, for a week for vehicles entering JB from S'pore
The Malaysian government on Wednesday (March 30) announced that all vehicles entering the country via the Johor-Singapore land borders will be exempted from toll payments for a week, starting from April 1.
In addition, travel insurance will no longer be required for fully vaccinated short-term visitors who enter Singapore or Malaysia via the land borders from April 1, according to the authorities in both countries.
The toll charge waiver is on top of the one-week road charge exemption announced earlier.