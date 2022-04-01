Travelling between S'pore and Malaysia? Here's all you need to know about the border reopening

Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since these reopened close to midnight on Friday (April 1).

Travellers were also able to take a new shuttle bus service between the checkpoints in Woodlands and Johor Baru run by Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link.

The first bus left at 6am from Malaysia and 6.30am from Woodlands. The last bus from Johor Baru is at 10pm and the last bus from Woodlands will leave at 10.30pm.

