Tearful reunions, rekindled romances and closure as S'pore-Malaysia land border reopens

"I had to leave my wife when she was five months pregnant to go to Singapore to work," the kitchen helper told The Straits Times soon after the reunion.

In tears, he said: "When I heard the borders were going to be opened, I praised God. I was praying every single day for this (to happen)."

When he saw his wife and son on Friday, Mr Roslan could hardly contain his excitement as he hurried briskly down the steps outside the checkpoint to meet them.

But he had to return to Singapore that night as he was unable to take leave from work.

"Maybe after Hari Raya, I will take two weeks' leave and stay (in Malaysia) longer," he said.

Romance renewed after two years apart

First came shock, then tears.

After two years of separation, that was how Mr Manpreet Raj Singh's girlfriend of three years reacted when the technician sprung a surprise visit at her Johor Baru home on Friday.

With the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia finally reopened, the Malaysian, 28, took a day of unpaid leave and headed straight to Woodlands Checkpoint after knocking off from work in the early morning.

He was buzzing when he spoke to ST after clearing immigration in Singapore, and said it felt like heaven after arriving in Malaysia later in the day.

"I hope they will never close the border again," he added.

Mr Singh, who used to commute daily between Johor Baru and Singapore before the pandemic, hopes he will be able to do so again soon.

For now, he intends to spend some quality time with his girlfriend, and plans to visit his mother in his hometown over the weekend.