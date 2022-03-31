More automated lanes, vehicle counters at checkpoints ahead of border reopening: ICA

SINGAPORE - The number of automated lanes in the bus halls at Woodlands Checkpoint have been increased ahead of Singapore reopening its land border with Malaysia on Friday (April 1), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

To beef up capacity, ICA has also configured bus and car counters at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to automate immigration clearance for lone drivers, it said in a statement on Thursday (March 31) evening.

ICA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have also been maintaining, enhancing and testing their systems, it said, adding that contingency plans have been put in place to cope with unforeseen circumstances.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Colin Tan, who is ICA Woodlands commander, said: “We may expect delays during peak periods and thus would like to seek the public’s cooperation to avoid non-essential travel during peak hours.”

ICA’s statement also noted that its officers and all checkpoint agencies have done drills and exercises to familiarise themselves with the workflow and processes.

"We have also planned our manpower in anticipation of the reopening tonight and subsequent anticipated long weekend peaks," ICA said.

It added that it will monitor traffic conditions and adjust its resources as the situation develops.

Singapore has been working with the Malaysian authorities to make sure there are enough resources on the ground to manage traffic, the authority said.

It has also been working with the LTA, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs on the operational details of reopening the border, in a bid to reduce inconvenience to travellers.

Travellers should prepare all necessary documents - such as submitting the SG Arrival Card and having a valid vehicle entry permit - before getting to the checkpoints to make travel smoother, said AC Tan..

With the reopening of borders from Friday, travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia without any testing or quarantine. They will no longer need to take designated vaccinated travel lane (VTL) buses.

The cap on the number of daily overland travellers will also be removed - a major step from the current arrangement where only about 6,800 people are allowed to travel on VTL buses daily.

The highly anticipated move will kick-start short trips between the neighbouring countries, and could pave the way for cross-border trips to return to pre-pandemic levels, when 415,000 people crossed the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link daily.