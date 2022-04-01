The Straits Times
In Pictures: Cheers and smiles as S'pore-Malaysia land borders return to life after two years
Fully vaccinated travellers can now travel freely between the two countries by all modes of transport
Updated
Published
3 hours ago
The first wave of people awaiting the stroke of midnight to cross the causeway on foot towards Johor Baru on March 31, 2022.
ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
A queue formed outside Woodlands Train Checkpoint at around 10.20pm on March 31, 2022 as travellers prepared to cross the Causeway again after it had been closed for two years due to Covid-19.
ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
A motorist making the most of his wait whilst parked along Woodlands Road, outside Woodlands Checkpoint, at around 11.20pm on March 31, 2022.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A line of cars parked along Woodlands Road, outside Woodlands Checkpoint, at around 11.40pm on March 31, 2022 as they waited for the Causeway to reopen at midnight.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A view from the Woodlands Checkpoint towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), captured at 11.57pm, three minutes before Singapore's land borders reopened. This screenshot is taken from the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) traffic camera on its One Motoring website.
PHOTO: ONEMOTORING.LTA.GOV.SG
The scene at Woodlands Checkpoint just after midnight on April 1, 2022. Fully vaccinated travellers for Singapore and Malaysia are now able to cross land borders by all modes of transport.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Motorcyclists wait patiently in line at Woodlands Checkpoint for the Causeway to reopen at midnight on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
A motorcyclist giving the thumbs up in approval of the reopening of the Causeway on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
People walking across the Causeway on foot towards Johor Baru after midnight on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
At the Tuas Second Link, some 500 motorbike riders waited eagerly as time went by, some revving their machines in anticipation before midnight on March 31, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint waiting to cross the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia on March 31, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Motorcyclists waiting patiently for the immigration counters to open at midnight on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Motorcyclists clearing immigration at Tuas Checkpoint after midnight on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Motorists and motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint cheered, welcoming the reopening of the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia on April 1, 2022, after a two-year closure due to Covid-19.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
