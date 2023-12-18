Thai cave where 12 boys and football coach were trapped in 2018 opens for guided tour

BANGKOK – A limited number of tourists who strive for adventure are able to visit Chambers 2 and 3 of Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province.

The cave is a part of Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, and became famous after the breathtaking rescue of the Wild Boar children’s football team of 12 boys and their coach in June 2018.

Registration for trips into the cave opened on Dec 15. Initially, the trip will be organised twice, in the mornings and afternoons, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Eligible tourists can go on a two- to four-hour exploration of the 700m-deep route, where they will see stalactites, rocks and holes that made rescuing the team difficult.

The cave trip costs 950 baht (S$36) per person for Thai tourists and 1,500 baht per person for foreign tourists. Fees for equipment and accident insurance are not included.

Tourists must register at least 15 days before their visit and the national park will check weather conditions and inform applicants within seven days on whether they can go on the trip.

Eligible visitors must show their identity card and proof of registration when they arrive at the park. Those who have not registered in advance will not be allowed to enter Chambers 2 and 3 of the cave.

The world was transfixed for 17 days as an elaborate international mission was undertaken to rescue the young footballers and their coach after they were trapped by rising water in the Chiang Rai cave system.

The 200m-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the cave complex, was the command centre of therescue operation led by former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and the Thai Navy Seals. Entry to Chamber 1 is free.

The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, and films and documentaries have been made about their ordeal. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK