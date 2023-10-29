Tham Luang Cave survivor killed himself in British school, investigation shows

LEICESTER – The death of Duangphet Phromthep, 18, captain of a Thai football team that was trapped in a cave by flooding in 2018, has been ruled a suicide by British authorities.

He was found unconscious at Brooke House College in Leicestershire on Feb 12. He died two days later in Kettering General Hospital.

Following an inquest into the death, a senior coroner concluded it was a suicide, the BBC reported.

In the record of the inquest, Professor Catherine Mason said: “Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did.

“It could not have been foreseen or prevented.

“The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances.”

Thai-language media previously reported that he died from a head injury sustained in a fall.

Duangphet, also known by his nickname “Dom”, was one of the 12 members of the Wild Boar team trapped in Tham Luang Cave in June 2018.

The world was transfixed for 17 days as an international mission unfolded to rescue the young footballers and their coach after they were trapped in the Chiang Rai cave system.

The 200m-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the cave complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation. Duangphet was among the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9.

The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in films and documentaries about their ordeal.

After he was rescued, Duangphet went to Chiang Mai to study sports and received a scholarship to study at Brooke House Academy, located about 150km north of London, last year. He flew to England in September. THE NATION/ANN