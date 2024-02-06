Thailand clamps down on cheap copies of elephant, cat trousers from China

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the Customs Department to come up with measures to stem the influx of cheap trousers with traditional Thai cat and elephant patterns.

Mr Phumtham, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister, said the copied versions of the cat and elephant trousers from China did not sport the exact copyrighted patterns and were of far inferior quality.

“So, I have to find out how the copyright law can be used to protect the original products from these low-quality products from China,” the minister said.

Elephant trousers, also known as Thai fisherman or Aladdin pants, are a popular souvenir from Thailand. The most common design features elephants, reflecting the significance of these majestic creatures in Thai culture.

The elephant trousers, mostly manufactured in Chiang Mai, are wide-legged and have a relaxed silhouette, making them comfortable in the hot weather and thus popular among foreigners.

Mr Phumtham said the elephant and cat trousers had been copyrighted in Thailand and that the Commerce Ministry learnt about the Chinese copies only when reporters raised the matter with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in a recent interview.

Mr Phumtham said he has instructed the Intellectual Property Department to find out how widely available the fake trousers are in Thailand and has instructed the Customs Department to monitor China imports.

“But these measures will have to ensure there is no impact on Thai products,” he said.

He added that he has instructed the Department of International Trade Promotion to ask local manufacturers to consider adding “Made in Thailand” stamps or logos to their products.

It has been reported that cheap elephant trousers from China are freely available at Bangkok’s Bobae wholesale market and in retail stalls in the Pratunam area. The price tags on these trousers are about half that of the real things.

Ms Kingkarn Samorn, who works at an elephant trouser factory in Chiang Mai, said she was not worried about the fake Chinese products because her factory produces far better-quality trousers. Also, she said, the factory’s trousers were available in more than 10 designs with more than 200 patterns. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK