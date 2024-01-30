Thai police warn Liverpool fans of scam involving fake messages claiming to be from Xabi Alonso

Liverpool fans in Thailand left heartbroken by the imminent departure of the club’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, have been warned by the police against falling for a scam involving fake messages from former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso, who is considered the front runner to replace the German.

Thai news outlet The Nation reported on Jan 29 that Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) warned that scammers were sending messages to fans claiming to be from Alonso and asking for donations to help the Premier League club.

The messages include a link to a fraudulent website designed to steal the victim’s personal information and money.

The CIB is urging fans to be vigilant and not to click on links from unknown online message senders.

Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of online messages and to avoid clicking on links from unknown senders, as well as to be suspicious of messages that ask for personal information or money.

The Nation said that Thai police are working with Liverpool to investigate the scam.

Alonso, who manages German Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen, has been widely tipped to be Klopp’s successor at the English giants after the latter announced that he would be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and picked up various accolades, including the Champion’s League and the club’s first Premier League title, during his nine-year tenure.