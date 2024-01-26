A look back at Jurgen Klopp's career before Liverpool departure

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp announced that he will step down from his position at the end of the 2023-24 season, having joined the club on Oct 8, 2015.

Early career:

* Born on June 16, 1967, in Stuttgart, Germany.

* Klopp played as a striker and defender for Mainz 05, who were then in the second division of the German league.

* He played for Mainz from 1990 to 2001 and retired as one of their record goal scorers, at fifth place with 56 goals.

Early managerial career at Mainz:

* Appointed as head manager at Mainz in February, 2001.

* Guided Mainz to a third-place finish in the 2003–04 season, securing promotion to the German top-flight, Bundesliga, for the first time in the club's history.

* Despite relegation in the 2006–07 season, Klopp chose to remain with the club.

* Resigned in 2008 after being unable to achieve promotion.

Borussia Dortmund:

* Became head manager at Dortmund in May, 2008.

* Won the Bundesliga title in the 2010–11 and 2011–12 seasons.

* The 2011-12 title was particularly significant as Dortmund finished the season with 81 points, a remarkable eight points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.

* Klopp also achieved Dortmund's first-ever domestic double in 2011–12, winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup, DFB-Pokal.

* Led the club to the UEFA Champions League final in 2013, narrowly losing 2-1 to Bayern.

* Won the DFL-Supercup in 2008, 2013, and 2014.

* Left Dortmund in 2015 as their longest-serving manager.

* At Dortmund Klopp was known for his ability to develop young and talented players. During his tenure, Dortmund nurtured talents such as Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Mario Götze, and Mats Hummels, among others.