BANGKOK - While Thailand's highest court declared last week that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha still has two more years left in his tenure after the current government's term ends, a return to the premier's seat for a fresh term seems increasingly unlikely, said analysts,

At first glance, the Constitutional Court's verdict appears to have thrown the premier a lifeline, allowing him two more years in the role if he runs and wins another term in the next general election due May 2023.