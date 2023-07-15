Tesla move expected to bring high-paying jobs to Selangor

KLANG - More high-paying jobs and better income-generating opportunities for youth are among the benefits that Tesla Inc is expected to bring to Selangor, said Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant’s decision to open an office in Selangor is expected to encourage more international companies involved in battery technology to invest in the state, said Datuk Seri Amirudin.

Tesla’s investment would not only be crucial for the automobile industry but also for the adoption of clean energy batteries in public transportation such as rail, buses, and vans, he added.

Mr Amirudin said it was also in line with the state government’s aspiration of wooing more local and foreign investors who will offer high-paying jobs for Selangor residents.

“It will also increase the interest of the young generation to pursue careers in high-tech fields, specifically in the clean energy industry,” the Selangor chief minister said in a statement.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s virtual meeting with Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Friday, after which Mr Anwar announced that the EV company would set up operations in Selangor this year.

Having Tesla in Selangor is reflective of investor confidence in the current state administration, Mr Amirudin said, adding that the electric vehicle company was expected to set up a head office, service centre and experience centre.

He added that Sepang and Petaling districts had been identified as locations for Tesla’s facilities and that both local authorities were ready to facilitate the firm’s entry. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK