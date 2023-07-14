Malaysian PM Anwar discusses Tesla investment, Starlink with Musk

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he held a call with billionaire Elon Musk to discuss automaker Tesla’s investment in the country and SpaceX’s satellite communications service.

“I welcome the company’s interest and decision to invest in Malaysia, and Elon Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia,” Datuk Seri Anwar said in a statement.

Earlier in 2023, Malaysia approved electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s application to import battery-run EVs into Malaysia.

The trade ministry had said Tesla will open an office, showrooms and service centres in the South-east Asian country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars.

Mr Anwar said Tesla’s operations in Malaysia will begin in 2023.

The two also discussed Starlink, the satellite communications service started by Mr Musk and operated by his company SpaceX, the Premier said. REUTERS