Tackle low wages, lack of quality investments to stem Malaysia’s brain drain: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia needs to raise wages and invest more in high-end sectors to attract talent back to its shores, say experts.

A recent report showed that nearly two million of its skilled workforceare residing overseas, most of them in Singapore.

Low wages, as a result of company shareholders and investors taking the lion’s share of the profit instead of distributing it fairly to employees, is a major factor in pushing Malaysia’s talent to other countries, economist Yeah Kim Leng told The Straits Times.

Professor Yeah, who is the director of economic studies at the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia, said that a more equitable share of the profit for employees can be critical in reducing the brain drain.

“Our labour share of income is lower than in many other countries. The global average is that more than 40 per cent of the company’s profits is shared with the employees. In Malaysia, the average is 25 per cent.

“We need to increase employees’ share in the profits and be more equitable in distributing company surpluses,” said Prof Yeah.

In the third quarter of 2023, Kuala Lumpur had the highest median monthly wage of RM3,800 (S$1,080) in the country, chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in January. In Singapore, the median nominal income was $5,197 in 2023, based on data from the Republic’s Ministry of Manpower.

A Feb 19 report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed that over 80 per cent of Malaysians working in Brunei and Singapore were in the skilled and semi-skilled categories.

Research and consulting firm DM Analytics’ head of research, Dr Zouhair Rosli, said that Malaysia’s lack of high-quality investments is another reason behind the low wages and brain drain.

At the Malaysia Economic Outlook 2024 forum on March 6 organised by think-tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, Dr Zouhair said that in 2006, almost half of the country’s investments were in the information and communications technology, digital and machinery sectors. But today, more than half of the investments fall under infrastructure – which is not a high-quality investment.

In another report on March 4, Khazanah Research Institute said that in 2021, only 43.4 per cent of graduates were employed in jobs that met their qualifications.

The remaining 48.6 per cent were forced to accept low or semi-skilled jobs with low pay to avoid unemployment, according to the report Shifting Tides: Charting Career Progression of Malaysia’s Skilled Talents.

In a reply to ST on Feb 27, government agency TalentCorp said there are 1.86 million Malaysians – or 5.5 per cent of its 34 million population – working abroad, with 1.13 million of them – or 3.3 per cent of the population – living in Singapore.

Other popular destinations for the Malaysian diaspora are Australia, the United States, Britain and Canada.

Quoting the 2019 Hays Asia Overseas Returnees Report, TalentCorp group chief executive officer Thomas Mathew noted that there are many reasons for Malaysians choosing to relocate overseas.

“Malaysians state that the challenges they face when searching for jobs back home include unsuitable remuneration, unsuitable job opportunities that do not match their expertise and qualifications, unfamiliarity with local job market conditions and difficulty of foreign spouses and children in adapting to the culture,” Mr Mathew said.