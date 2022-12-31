Rent-a-robot schemes gain popularity in Malaysia as cheap machines substitute costly workers

JOHOR BARU - Renting a robot to perform simple tasks is becoming a trend in Malaysia, especially for businesses that want to cut labour costs.

The demand is high in places such as Kuala Lumpur, George Town and Johor Baru, said Mr Jeremy Ng, a business development manager of a robotics company.

“Kuala Lumpur is adapting to the technology very fast,” Mr Ng said. “This is partly because the wages in the city are higher compared with other places.”

These robots, he said, help businesses to save on costs by not having to hire too many workers.

Companies supplying the technology are now allowing customers to rent robots instead of buying them at full price.

Mr Ng said the option to rent the machines was made available early last year after many businesses expressed interest in doing so.

Instead of spending at least RM35,000 (S$10,700) for a single unit, he said, employers could rent a robot with just a monthly payment of around RM1,500 to RM2,000.

“They can decide how long they want to rent it. And if they feel that it works well, then they can consider buying it later,” Mr Ng said.

Mr Ng said the robots can perform tasks such as delivering food to tables, carrying a large number of dishes at a time, directing customers to specific locations within a building, and providing information.

“For now, a majority of businesses that are keen to use the robots are those in the food and hotel industries,” he said. “We also have customers from malls, hospitals and factories.”