News analysis

State polls a precarious balancing act as tensions grow within Anwar’s government

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Tensions between some segments in Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan coalition and the Umno-led Barisan Nasional have heightened in recent weeks over polarising issues such as a bid to pardon former premier Najib Razak. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
15 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Polls expected to be held in July to elect six Malaysian state governments are an early test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, not just in terms of whether it fends off the opposition, but also how the ruling parties fare relative to each other.

Whatever the result of the elections, which are widely viewed as a bellwether vote on the premier’s leadership, awkward allies in the federal administration are likely to do some soul-searching about the pros and cons of cooperating with former foes.

