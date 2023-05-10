State polls a precarious balancing act as tensions grow within Anwar’s government

KUALA LUMPUR - Polls expected to be held in July to elect six Malaysian state governments are an early test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, not just in terms of whether it fends off the opposition, but also how the ruling parties fare relative to each other.

Whatever the result of the elections, which are widely viewed as a bellwether vote on the premier’s leadership, awkward allies in the federal administration are likely to do some soul-searching about the pros and cons of cooperating with former foes.