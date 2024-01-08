South China Sea and Asean among topics discussed at Indonesia’s third presidential debate

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s three presidential candidates wrestled with the topic of the South China Sea, the role that regional grouping Asean plays in keeping peace in the waterway, and other issues of defence, foreign policy and ethics in their third debate on Jan 7.

On the tensions in the South China Sea, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo said a temporary agreement between the parties involved must be pushed to avoid the conflict escalating.

“My proposal is to have a temporary agreement. We have to push this and have this as our initiative, so that we can prevent outcomes we don’t want,” he said.

His response drew criticism from former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who questioned why Mr Ganjar did not mention Asean in his answer, stressing that the bloc played an important role in solving the issues there.

“Asean is…key when talking about the South China Sea,” Mr Anies said.

In his reply to Mr Anies, Mr Ganjar said that Asean needs to be “revitalised”, given the complexity of the bloc’s relations, complicating its decisions.

The debate on Jan 7 was the third of five scheduled debates for Indonesia’s presidential elections on Feb 14, in which more than 204 million people are eligible to vote.

In the first debate on Dec 12, the presidential candidates discussed issues relating to law, human rights, governance, corruption, democracy and tolerance.

The vice-presidential candidates took the stage in the second debate on Dec 22, where they talked about the economy, investment and trade.

The third candidate, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, meanwhile, stressed that the tensions in the South China Sea showed how important it was that Indonesia, while not directly involved, have a strong national defence system.

China and four Asean member states – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam – have overlapping claims over the strategic waterway, an issue that has remained unresolved for decades.

China and Asean agreed more than 20 years ago, in 2002, to work towards creating a code of conduct for activities in the waterway. But negotiations for the agreement have stalled for various reasons, most recently the Covid-19 pandemic, which made it more difficult to hold in-person meetings.

The grouping has a non-interference policy, where discussions are made or actions are taken without intervening excessively in other members’ affairs.

Indonesia, which held the chairmanship of Asean in 2023, said in July last year that the grouping agreed on guidelines to expedite discussions on the code of conduct, but experts have said that this is not substantive progress.

During the almost three-hour debate, Mr Anies also pressed Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on ethics, specifically on the ethical standards of a nation’s leader.

Responding, Mr Prabowo said that leadership requires fundamental values, which includes a sense of patriotism, honesty and integrity.

“Personal ambition should not be allowed to deceive people and put them in danger,” he said.