Singaporean man arrested for overstaying in Malaysia nearly 13 years

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man has been detained by Johor immigration officials for overstaying in Malaysia since 2011, said the country’s immigration department.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at around 9.30am on Feb 25 during an inspection called Ops Bersama, said Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir in a statement on Feb 26.

The officials had received a public complaint that there were foreigners involved in building illegal commercial structures on public land at Jalan Wadihana, which is near the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

A Bangladeshi man was also arrested at the same location during the same operation jointly carried out with Johor Bahru City Council officials. He was detained for violating the conditions of his passport.

The Singaporean man had been in Malaysia since 2011, said Mr Baharuddin.

Immigration authorities are carrying out investigations and checking with Singapore counterparts to see if he is a fugitive.

The two men will be charged with violations of the Immigration Act for not holding a valid permit to remain in Malaysia, and for breaching the conditions of their travel documents.

Singaporeans do not require a visa to enter Malaysia for a stay of up to 30 days.

The Straits Times has contacted Johor’s Immigration Department, as well as Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for comment.