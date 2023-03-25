5 Malaysian immigration officers arrested for alleged migrant smuggling

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s anti-corruption watchdog has arrested nine suspects, including five enforcement officers, for allegedly smuggling migrants into Malaysia via Sabah, Bernama reported on Saturday.

The five officers – two of them women – were arrested on Thursday evening in a joint operation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the National Registration Department (JPN), Bernama reported, citing a statement issued on Saturday by the MACC.

They were between 30 and 41 years old.

The four other suspects – three men and a woman, aged between 37 and 43 – were said to be working as agents for Indonesian workers.

Bernama reported that the suspects were allegedly charging illegal immigrants about RM2,500 (S$755) each for passage from Sabah to Kuala Lumpur using stolen identities.

The victims were given boarding passes based on the names stated in the MyKads given to them. Enforcement officers who were purportedly in on the scam would escort them at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The MACC’s investigation showed that the syndicate had been operating since 2018, and had been able to smuggle from five to 20 illegal immigrants per flight via KLIA.

The commission also confiscated mobile phones, Malaysian identity cards and Sabah exit stamps, and arrested 12 illegal immigrants, Bernama reported.