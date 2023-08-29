Seamless goods transport to 3rd nations a possibility as S’pore, Vietnam eye upgrade in ties: PM Lee

HANOI - Companies from Singapore or Vietnam might in future be able to deliver goods to other destinations more seamlessly as they would not need to offload the goods while they are in transit in either country.

This is one of the areas Singapore is keen to move forward on as the two countries consider upgrading their bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

In a meeting on Monday, he and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh agreed to explore the possibility of upgrading bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the future.

PM Lee said that what goes into that label is something which both countries’ foreign ministries have to work together to reach an agreement on.

“One of the areas which we are keen on, and which we have suggested to the Vietnamese side, is in the air services agreements,” he told reporters on the last day of a three-day official visit to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

These agreements would not simply mean enhancing services between Singapore and Vietnam, said PM Lee.

Singapore has suggested looking at fifth and sixth freedoms beyond Singapore and Vietnam, especially in the area of freight services, he said, citing the example of a route from Hanoi to Singapore, and then from Singapore onwards.

These freedoms will allow airlines from both countries to transit through either country seamlessly so they can deliver goods and ferry passengers to a third destination.

This, in turn, helps to create economic opportunities for both countries in areas such as aviation and logistics.

“So this is something which we have to discuss with the Vietnamese side. We need to find a substantive package so that when we go to a comprehensive strategic partnership, there’s meaning in that new term,” he said.

Singapore and Vietnam have been exploring ways to strengthen their air links over the years, with PM Lee also raising the issue of liberalising air services when he last made an official visit to Vietnam, in 2017.