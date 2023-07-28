Rich Russians isolated from the West are flocking to Thailand’s Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand - Russian businessman Alexander Nakhapetov has been a regular at the “banyas” in his adopted home of Phuket ever since several of the traditional steam baths opened last year.

Lately, though, the 41-year-old’s routine has been disrupted by an influx of his countrymen to Thailand’s biggest island – which has resulted in those new bathhouses being booked out much of the time.

While Phuket has long attracted Russia’s wealthier citizens, the influx is accelerating as President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine makes competing destinations in Europe and elsewhere harder to enter.

The number of villas sold on the island last year surged 82 per cent to 338, about half of which were purchased by Russians, according to real estate agency Knight Frank Thailand. Enterprises from restaurants to saunas and concerts have sprung up appealing to the new clientele.

Some 791,574 Russian nationals arrived in Thailand between January and June, an increase of more than 1,000 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry. More than half of those flew directly into Phuket airport and they were the No. 1 source of tourists to the island this year, according to the Phuket Tourist Association.

Russian speakers are the biggest single nationality of buyers in Phuket at FazWaz Property Group, said Mr Christian Steinbach, sales director, who last year made one of his most-lucrative deals when one Russian buyer snapped up 16 villas.

“You can generate high rental returns,” he said. “And there are many people who just want to live in a nice place.”

In a sign of the island’s importance for expanding Russia’s diplomatic reach in South-east Asia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov officially opened a consulate on Phuket in July and met with his Thai counterpart during his visit. The diplomatic office is within the Royal Phuket Marina, a seaside community that includes moorings for yachts and apartments and stand-alone villas priced from about US$300,000 (S$400,000) to multiple millions.

While countries in Europe and the Middle East have long been the main havens for Russians, Thailand’s beaches, nightlife and openness in places like Phuket, Krabi and Pattaya provided an affordable alternative in Asia even before the war in Ukraine started in February 2022.

Since Mr Putin began his invasion, the EU has made it harder for Russians to travel to the bloc, with many direct flights to European cities abandoned. That’s pushed people to countries with easy-visa entry such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Thailand.

Indeed, Thailand has introduced several new visa programmes over the past year that allow longer stays for those who bring in money or special skills – such as in the IT, social media and crypto-asset industries, according to Prakaipeth Meechoosarn, head of Phuket property sales at the Thailand unit of CBRE Group.

Concurrently, the resort islands in the southern part of the country have also attracted many similar specialists, digital nomads and young families fleeing Ukraine.