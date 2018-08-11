Report on HSR meeting with Singapore to be presented to Malaysia's Cabinet next week

SEREMBAN (BERNAMA) - A detailed report on the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) project, following a meeting between Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and Singapore's representative, will be presented to Malaysia's Cabinet next week, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Mr Loke said that he had not been informed of the outcome of the discussions so far, and was in fact, waiting for the Cabinet meeting.

"I understand that Azmin met the Singapore government representative to discuss HSR issues earlier today, I haven't received any feedback from him," he told reporters on Saturday (Aug 11) after an event in Seremban.

"But I am sure that it is about the direction and how to settle the (HSR) issue," he said.

The Singapore government, had on Aug 1, said it received a letter from Mr Mohamed Azmin dated July 23 stating that the government was studying the details of the HSR project and will commence discussions with Singapore soon.

Singapore has welcomed Malaysia's suggestion to commence discussions on the project that will shorten travelling time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to only 90 minutes.

Malaysia is considering delaying the HSR project - inked in 2016 and due to be completed in 2026 - as it grapples with RM1 trillion (S$336 billion) in national debt. It estimates the 350km-line will cost RM110 billion.

Related Story Official HSR meeting with Singapore some time in August: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali

Meanwhile, Singapore has spent about S$250 million on the project, and is likely to pour in another S$40 million by the year end.