Official HSR meeting with Singapore some time in August: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said on Monday (Aug 6) he had a "positive meeting" with Singapore officials when he visited the city-state over the weekend.

He noted however that an official meeting to discuss the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) link will only take place sometime in August.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin said he went to Singapore to visit Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is recuperating at a private hospital in Singapore after surgery to remove a pancreatic tumour.

"I took that opportunity to meet some senior officials in Singapore to discuss the HSR project, but I will issue a statement to that effect at some point.

"The meeting was very positive," he said outside Parliament on Monday.

Last week, the Singapore government said it had received a letter from Mr Mohamed Azmin dated July 23, stating that the Malaysian government was studying the details of the HSR project and will commence discussions with the republic soon.

Malaysia is considering delaying the HSR project - inked in 2016 and due to be completed in 2026 - as it grapples with RM1 trillion (S$336 billion) in national debt. It estimates the 350km-line will cost it RM110 billion.

Related Story HSR could be revived if cost is cut: Malaysia finance minister Lim Guan Eng

Meanwhile, Singapore has spent about S$250 million on the project, and is likely to pour in another S$40 million by the year end.

Singapore has welcomed Malaysia's suggestion to commence discussions on the rail link that will shorten travelling time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to only 90 minutes.