NEA exploring table-cleaning robot at hawker centres to support manual labour

SINGAPORE - Hawker centres may get automated table-cleaners under the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) plan to support manual labour.

A two-month trial of the robot will be conducted at a suitable hawker centre here and stallholders there will not need to bear any costs of the trial, an NEA spokesman told The Straits Times.

Observers said the robot could help to meet the manpower crunch as the cleaning workforce ages, but its development might be slowed by the still-developing autonomous table-cleaning technology.

In a tender called by NEA on Nov 7, the agency said that while its tray-return policy has drastically reduced the workload on the cleaning workforce, there is a need to supplement manual cleaning labour with automation that can patrol, clean and wipe tables that have been vacated.

Even after the returning of trays was made mandatory in June 2021, cleaners generally must still clean dining tables as well as sort and clear used crockery, cutlery and trays of food remnants at tray-return stations before used items are washed, the NEA spokesman said.

Autonomous table-cleaning robots can support and complement cleaners so that tables are cleaned faster, she added.

According to tender documents, the robot should be able to clean tables in under one minute and navigate from table to table within another minute, leaving unsuitable tables for human cleaners.

If successful, the machine could be one of the earliest mass-produced table-cleaning robots in the world, said observers and robot developers.

Associate Professor Pham Quang Cuong from Nanyang Technological University’s Singapore School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said that while the technology for automated floor-cleaning robots is widely commercialised, those that can clean tables appear to still be at an early stage.

In November 2021, for instance, Google disclosed that it had developed a robot that can wipe tables with a squeegee but since then, the machine is still not mature enough to be commercialised, said Prof Pham.

Cleaning robots that are currently commercially available are used for only routine and repetitive tasks such as cleaning floors, windows and swimming pools, not for dynamic environments, service robot company Ourglass Robotics chief executive officer William Dai.

NEA’s robot will need to navigate crowds on top of cleaning crockery, said Mr Ling Ting Ming, founder and chief executive of robotics firm Otsaw.

He said: “Having a robot navigate dynamic groups of humans will be a challenge, especially since hawker centres can get quite crowded and are not built for robot cleaners to move between tables.”