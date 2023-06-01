Relations between Indonesia’s two most influential persons in ruling party sour, sources say

JAKARTA – With less than a year left before Indonesia’s next general election, relations between the two most influential leaders in the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) have soured, with the choice of a presidential and vice-presidential candidate pairing being the main bone of contention.

At the centre of the tensions is the selection of a vice-presidential candidate to run with the PDI-P’s recently declared presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, 54, a senior party member.