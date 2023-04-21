Indonesia’s ruling party declares Central Java governor Ganjar as presidential candidate for 2024 election

JAKARTA – The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has declared Central Java provincial governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

The announcement by PDI-P chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri on Friday paves the way for South-east Asia’s largest democracy to have a three-way presidential race that will be held concurrently with the legislative election on Feb 14, 2024.

“With this decision, I hereby instruct... all cadres to immediately move forward, work hard, meet the grassroots and win the 2024 general election,” Ms Megawati said in a YouTube broadcast.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 71, and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 53, had separately been declared presidential candidates earlier by the political parties that backed them.

A running mate has not yet been decided for either candidate.

Indonesia’s election law requires a political party or a coalition of political parties that field a pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates to have at least 20 per cent of the 575 national Parliament seats.

PDI-P is the only party out of nine that has more than 20 per cent, and thus does not need to join hands with any party to field a candidate pairing.

Mr Ganjar, 54, is struggling to make up for the damage to his standing among Indonesia’s electorate after he rejected hosting 2023 Fifa youth World Cup matches in Central Java – one of the designated venues – over opposition to Israel’s participation in the tournament.

His decision to oppose Israeli participation echoed that of fellow PDI-P party cadre and Bali provincial governor Wayan Koster and other conservative groups, which then led Indonesia to lose its hosting rights in a significant embarrassment for the country and its soccer.

Indonesia’s two most popular sports are soccer and badminton.

In the latest public opinion survey of presidential hopefuls by noted Jakarta-based pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) following the youth soccer tournament fiasco, Mr Ganjar – who was ranked first in a previous survey – was overtaken by Mr Prabowo, while Mr Anies remained in third place.

The survey of 1,229 respondents across Indonesia was conducted from March 31 to April 4.