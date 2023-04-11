Pufferfish not a popular food in Malaysia, says Fisheries Department official

JOHOR BAHRU – Pufferfish does not always end up on the dining table, some are kept in aquariums as ornamental fish, said a Malaysian government official.

Johor Fisheries Department director Zainudin Abdul Wahab said that the fish, which contains deadly toxins, was not a popular food among Malaysians.

“Local fishermen will throw it back into the sea if the fish is caught in their nets, especially if it is dead; it has no value.

“Pufferfish can be found not only in Malaysian waters but throughout the world, which is why we do not export it to foreign countries such as Japan,” he said on Monday.

This comes as an elderly couple, from Johor’s Kluang district, died after consuming the deadly pufferfish recently.

Mr Zainudin said that in Japan, the lethal puffer – which is known as fugu – is a luxury delicacy, but it must be prepared by trained and certified chefs.

“This fish must be handled properly to make sure it is not harmful for human consumption,” he added.

He said that there were ornamental fish lovers who kept puffers in their aquariums.

“People can buy pufferfish at shops selling ornamental fish. However, the sellers must have a licence to sell such a poisonous fish,” he added.

Mr Zainudin said that the department had been taking proactive measures to create awareness among the people, alerting them on the danger of consuming pufferfish.

Apart from using social media platforms to reach out to the public, he said that officers from the department had also been meeting fishermen on this matter.

Asked if the department would carry out its own investigation into the tragic deaths of an elderly couple in the state who died after consuming pufferfish, Mr Zainudin said that they would allow the Health Department to complete their probe first before making any further decision.

Senior citizens Ng Chuan Sing, 84, and his wife Lim Siew Guan, 83, consumed the fish they bought from a trader on March 25, unaware that it was a pufferfish.

The couple began experiencing breathing difficulties after eating it.

Several hours later, Madam Lim died, while Mr Ng went into a coma and died on April 8.

The Malaysian police are investigating the case, while Johor’s Health Department is awaiting laboratory reports on the matter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK