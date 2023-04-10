Lab reports on Johor’s pufferfish poisoning to be completed in two or three weeks

JOHOR BAHRU - Johor’s Health Department is awaiting laboratory reports relating to the deaths of an elderly couple in the southern Malaysian state who passed away after consuming pufferfish.

Johor health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the reports are expected to be completed in the next two or three weeks.

At the same time, police are also investigating the case, he said.

Mr Ling said that the completed investigation papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor who will decide if the relevant parties, including the supplier of the fish, could be charged.

“We will also need to discuss with the Health Ministry and experts from universities on whether the existing laws are sufficient for us to charge the supplier of the fish,” he said.

An elderly couple in Johor’s Kluang district died after consuming the deadly pufferfish recently.

Mr Ng Chuan Sing, 84, and his wife Lim Siew Guan, 83, consumed the fish they bought from a trader on March 25, unaware that it was the pufferfish.

The couple began experiencing breathing difficulties after eating it.

Several hours later, Madam Lim died, while Mr Ng went into a coma and died on Saturday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK