JAKARTA - With a cameraman in tow, Indonesian YouTuber Richard Erfany would approach a street vendor, chat with him as he cooks, and then, on cue just as his 5.76 million subscribers have now come to expect, offer to “borong semua”.

This roughly translates to “buy all” in English. But on his channel Hobby Makan, this means buying two to three days’ worth of food and telling the vendor to serve the hundreds of bowls of chicken noodles or plates of fried rice to his customers for free.