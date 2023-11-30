Political shakedowns in the Philippines threaten Marcos-Duterte alliance

MANILA – The honeymoon period for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice-President Sara Duterte may soon be over, with analysts saying recent power struggles indicate the growing rift between the two most powerful people in the country.

Both are scions of well-entrenched political clans and heirs of former strongman presidents: Sara is the eldest daughter of Rodrigo Duterte while Ferdinand, the latter’s successor, is the only son and namesake of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The second year in office for the so-called “UniTeam” has been rocked by instability – a far cry from election day in May 2022 when they became the first president and vice-president tandem in four decades to secure a majority vote in the Philippines.

The tensions came to a head earlier in November, when the president and the House of Representatives he controls made consecutive moves that political analyst Cleve Arguelles of De La Salle University in Manila described as an apparent attack on Ms Duterte.

The House is led by Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president’s cousin and close confidante. He is believed by political pundits to be harbouring presidential ambitions in 2028 like Ms Duterte, though both have not explicitly expressed their intentions to seek higher office.

“I definitely think this alliance is already over. For these tensions to be apparent in the public eye, it says a lot about the relationship inside the coalition,” Mr Arguelles said.

On Nov 9, Ms Duterte gave up on her bid to request for 650 million pesos ($15.6 million) worth of confidential funds in 2024 for both the Office of the Vice-President (OVP) and the Education Ministry, of which she is also secretary.

Weeks before this, lawmakers had repeatedly criticised her over the 125 million pesos that was transferred from Mr Marcos’ office to the OVP in 2022, and which Ms Duterte’s office spent in just 11 days.

This transfer is now the subject of a Supreme Court case filed by key opposition figures.

The feisty vice-president described her critics then as “enemies of peace”.

Days later, rumours in political circles swirled that lawmakers were allegedly planning to impeach Ms Duterte.

Mr Marcos said he was closely monitoring this plan but declared: “She does not deserve to be impeached.”

Then on Nov 13, a local court granted the bail request of former opposition senator Leila de Lima, the most high-profile political detainee during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, the vice-president’s father and Mr Marcos’ predecessor.

On Nov 28, the House ordered an investigation into a TV channel owned by controversial doomsday preacher and Duterte ally Apollo Quiboloy for allegedly spreading lies about Mr Romualdez’s foreign trips.

A day later, two House committees adopted a resolution that formally expresses the chamber’s position urging the Marcos government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) crimes against humanity probe into Mr Duterte’s bloody drug war.

In a turnaround from his previous hardline stance against the ICC, Mr Marcos said his administration is now considering resuming the Philippines’ ICC membership, which Mr Duterte had earlier terminated.