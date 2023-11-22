Ex-Philippine president Duterte says he may return to politics

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte (left) said he may contest an election if his daughter, current Vice-President Sara Duterte (right), is impeached. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
4 sec ago
Published
28 min ago

MANILA – Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said he would be compelled to come out of retirement and run to become a senator or seek the nation’s second-highest post if his daughter, Vice-President Sara Duterte, was impeached.

His comments came as the Vice-President faced public scrutiny over her request for and past use of confidential funds, with one opposition lawmaker saying there have been informal talks at the House of Representatives to oust her. 

“If you do that, I’ll return to politics. I will be forced to,” Mr Duterte, the 78-year-old firebrand predecessor of Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said in the local language during his regular interview with broadcaster SMNI on Nov 20, which was posted on Facebook.

“It’s either I will run for senator or I will run for vice-president, even if I’m old.”

Mr Duterte who ended his six-year term in June 2022 with a high popularity rating, warned political opponents he did not name that the midterm election is “just around the corner”. 

The Philippines will vote for local leaders as well as members of the House and the Senate in May 2025, and elect the next president and vice-president in 2028.

“Look, you don’t have a headache as of now. I will be forced to come out of retirement,” Mr Duterte said. The former leader brought up the idea of seeking the vice-president post or a senate seat about a year before the 2022 election.

Mr Marcos has backed the Vice-President, describing their relationship as “excellent”.

“We don’t want her to be impeached. She does not deserve to be impeached,” the President said, dismissing speculation that the coalition with Ms Duterte is fraying.

The alliance of the two families helped both Mr Marcos and Ms Duterte secure landslide wins in May 2022. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte sued by lawmaker for grave threats
The Marcos-Duterte ticket won. Can this Philippine alliance last?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top