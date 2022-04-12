How to keep your cool in the heat and avoid dehydration

SINGAPORE - Despite the thundery showers this month, the weather can feel warm on less cloudy days, with the weatherman predicting that temperatures can rise to 35 deg C or higher on such days.
Experts say it is important to keep dehydration at bay.
