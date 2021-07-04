'It missed the runway': At least 17 killed in military plane crash in southern Philippines

MANILA - At least 17 people were killed after a military transport plane carrying mostly soldiers being deployed to fight Muslim extremists in the southern Philippines crashed on Sunday (July 4) in war-torn Sulu province, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group.

General Cirilito Sobejana, the military chief, said the C-130 Philippine Air Force plane, with tail number 5125, crashed around 11.30am as it was trying to land on a small runway in Patikul town in Sulu.

The plane came from Cagayan de Oro, where it picked up troops who had just been on a training course.

“It missed the runway while trying to regain power,” said Gen Sobejana.

Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to his initial reports.

His spokesman Arsenio Andolong said in a statement that 17 bodies had been recovered.

Gen Sobejana said at least 40 people had been rescued from the wreckage. "Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," he said.

Photos posted on social media showed the plane engulfed in flames and billowing smoke.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.