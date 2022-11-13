PAS banks on clean politics for big win in Terengganu, but race will be tight

KUALA TERENGGANU - A muted election campaign in Malaysia’s sleepy east coast state of Terengganu belies a tight race between the two main contenders – Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

PN coalition partners Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia hope to win all eight Parliamentary seats in Terengganu in the Nov 19 general election. PAS is contesting in seven seats while Bersatu is running in one.

At the 2018 General Election, PAS won six of the seats, with BN securing two.

“We are very confident of winning all eight Parliamentary seats,” Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, PAS’ incumbent MP for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat, told The Straits Times.

“Looking at the people, especially in Kuala Terengganu, they are with Perikatan Nasional. Last time, it was only PAS, but now we have Bersatu. We think we are going to do better (this time),” said Mr Amzad, who is also Malaysia’s caretaker Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation.

First-time voter Rohayu Muhammad, 24, said she will vote for PAS, a party which, in her opinion, embodies clean politics. “The young people here will remain with green (the colour of PAS’ party flag) because it is an Islamic party. I want an honest, clean politician who does not steal money,” she told ST.