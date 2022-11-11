Malaysia GE: Pollster finds PH preferred ruling coalition, Muhyiddin’s PN has most Malay support

SINGAPORE - Opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) is the preferred coalition to run the federal government among slightly over one-third of West Malaysians, according to the latest survey by pollster Merdeka Center.

PH leader Anwar Ibrahim is also the preferred choice of Prime Minister candidate, although slightly over a quarter of the respondents in the Merdeka survey did not give an answer over their preferred choice of PM.

In the survey conducted between Nov 5 and 8, 35 per cent of respondents said they preferred PH to run the government, while 22 per cent preferred Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance. Another 21 per cent preferred Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Barisan Nasional (BN).

Another 22 per cent did not have a preference or refused to give an answer in the survey involving 1,067 people in Peninsular Malaysia.

The findings were revealed by Mr Ibrahim Suffian, the co-founder of Merdeka Center, at a webinar organised by S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) on Friday - just a week before Malaysians go to the polls on Nov 19.

Among respondents who are ethnic Malays - Malaysia’s majority race - 35 per cent preferred PN, whose biggest members are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Only 28 per cent backed BN to govern the country.

Among Chinese and Indian respondents, PH was their clear favourite.

Mr Ibrahim highlighted the growing support for PN among Malay respondents, especially among young respondents aged 18 to 20, after nomination day on Nov 5. He said there was also a “strengthening of preference” for PN leader Mr Muhyiddin, who is seen as having “paid the price for going against Najib over the 1MDB scandal”.

Mr Muhyiddin was sacked as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister in 2015 after he spoke up against then premier Najib Razak for his links to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

“Muhyiddin is not seen to be a tainted candidate. Instead, he’s seen as a courageous leader who spoke truth to his boss and was punished for it,” Mr Ibrahim said.