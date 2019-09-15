Over 300 schools closed as Johor air quality hits unhealthy levels, affecting 90,000 students

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The worsening haze situation in Johor, Malaysia has led to the closure of more than 300 schools and kindergartens in Muar, Tangkak and Pontian, affecting about 90,000 students after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reached very unhealthy levels.

State Education Department director Azman Adnan said the Education Ministry stated that if the API reading was more than 200, all schools in the area or district should be closed down immediately.

"Based on the API reading, which recorded an increase, the school session in the two districts will be cancelled on Sunday (Sept 15)," said Mr Azman in a statement on Saturday.

The decision is based on the ministry's letter and guidelines on the National Haze Action Plan, as well as discussion with the Department of Environment and Muar and Tangkak district offices, he added.

"For principals, headmasters and teachers, they must be present at schools as usual and carry out their duties in line with the ministry's guidelines on managing lessons and learning due to disasters," Mr Azman said.

Announcing the closures in Pontian, Mr Azman said the decision was made after the API for the area shot to 220.

"All parents should not send their children to schools or kindergartens," he said.

The weekend rest days in Johor are Fridays and Saturdays while Sunday is a working day.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said a mobile centre has been set up in Tangkak as the API reading has already surpassed very unhealthy levels.

"For areas that recorded very unhealthy API levels, the state government will provide face masks for free at health clinics," he said, and advised the people to get the masks to protect their health.

A check on the API readings on the Department of Environment's website showed an increase of API levels in the state.

As of 6pm on Saturday, Tangkak is the worst hit with API of 205, followed by Segamat (137), Larkin (132), Kluang (126), Batu Pahat (125), Pasir Gudang (91), Kota Tinggi (73), and Pengerang (73).