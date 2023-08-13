One dead, one missing in Thai boat incident

BANGKOK - One person has died and another remains missing after a boating incident in southern Thailand, police said on Sunday.

The tourist boat struck a waterspout and capsized, throwing seven Thai passengers into Ban Laem district’s Bangtaboon river in Phetchaburi province on Saturday evening.

Four women and a man were pulled from the waters, and they sustained mild injuries.

Rescuers searched until midnight for the two other passengers.

On Sunday morning, local police said they had recovered the body of a man in his early twenties.