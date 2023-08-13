One dead, one missing in Thai boat incident

BANGKOK - One person has died and another remains missing after a boating incident in southern Thailand, police said on Sunday.
The tourist boat struck a waterspout and capsized, throwing seven Thai passengers into Ban Laem district’s Bangtaboon river in Phetchaburi province on Saturday evening.
Four women and a man were pulled from the waters, and they sustained mild injuries.
Rescuers searched until midnight for the two other passengers.
On Sunday morning, local police said they had recovered the body of a man in his early twenties.
There was no information on the seventh passenger, also believed to be a man in his twenties.
According to the boat operator, none of the tourists was wearing life jackets.
Thailand has a poor health and safety track record on the water.
Tourist hot spots have seen serious incidents, such as the deaths of almost 50 Chinese tourists in 2018 after their boat capsized off the holiday island of Phuket. AFP, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK