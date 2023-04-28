At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

JAKARTA - At least 11 people have died and one missing after a ferry capsized off the eastern coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the country’s national search and rescue agency Basarnas said on Friday.

The ferry was carrying about 74 people to the city of Tanjung Pinang on Bintan Island near neighbouring Singapore when it is suspected to have hit a log about 30 minutes after it set sail, officials said.

A search was underway for one person still missing, the rescue agency said, adding that reports were still coming in from witnesses. REUTERS

