Ocean Infinity submits new search proposal for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

PETALING JAYA – A US-based private marine exploration company has made a presentation to Malaysia on a new search proposal for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which mysteriously vanished 10 years ago after taking off from Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Association for Families of the Passengers and Crew on board MH370 Facebook page, the proposal was on a “no find, no fee” basis, and was made to the Transport Minister and his ministry’s senior officials as well as other government agencies.

“The presentation was well received by the minister and his team,” it said on May 3.

“We wait for the required paperwork to be sorted out and a new contract inked.

“MH370 families would like to extend our appreciation to all concerned.”

Previously, the US company, Ocean Infinity, had conducted searches in the Indian Ocean from 2017 until the end of 2018.

In March 2024, the Texas-based firm claimed it had found new scientific evidence on the last location of MH370.

MH370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, disappeared on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK